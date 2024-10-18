Summarize Simplifying... In short Gold prices are soaring to record highs due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve cutting rates.

The upcoming US elections and global monetary policies, like the European Central Bank's rate cuts, are also contributing to the surge.

Gold prices skyrocket to record high: What's fueling the surge

By Mudit Dube 03:04 pm Oct 18, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Gold prices have skyrocketed to an all-time high, crossing $2,700 per ounce for the first time on Friday. The surge is primarily due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the upcoming US elections. In India, the price of 24K gold has already crossed ₹78,000 per 10gm while MCX gold futures have crossed ₹77,000 per 10gm.

Market dynamics

Geopolitical unrest and economic concerns fuel gold's appeal

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with Hezbollah threatening to escalate it further, has increased the safe-haven demand for gold. Investors often flock to gold in times of conflict and uncertainty, seeing it as a reliable store of value. Moreover, despite signs of US economic resilience, traders expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates soon. This expectation is also boosting gold's appeal as lower interest rates make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive.

Additional factors

US elections and global monetary policies impact gold prices

The upcoming US elections, which will see a close contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are adding to market volatility and driving gold prices higher. Further, central banks across the world have been slashing interest rates to combat sluggish economic growth. The European Central Bank (ECB) already cut rates for the third time this year on Thursday.

Market forecast

Experts predict sustained high gold prices amid global uncertainties

"Gold prices are benefitting from the ECB's rate cuts and safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. We expect gold to continue trading between $2,500 per ounce and $2,800 per ounce," Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities at Mehta Equities, said. Analysts expect gold prices to remain high as geopolitical risks and economic uncertainty persist. Independent metals trader Tai Wong said, "Gold shows no signs of slowing down," despite a strengthening US dollar.