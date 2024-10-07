Summarize Simplifying... In short Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl is set to join the panel of judges on Shark Tank India, while Deepinder Goyal exits the show due to a sponsorship deal with Swiggy.

What's the story Snapdeal and AceVector Group co-founder Kunal Bahl, has been named as a new judge for Shark Tank India's fourth season. The show's makers announced the news on social media, detailing Bahl's impressive entrepreneurial journey and his work with Titan Capital to support promising Indian start-ups. "Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the Shark Tank India stage!" they wrote. Meanwhile, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has quit the show.

Bahl will be joining the existing panel of judges which includes Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo founder), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (boAt founder), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), and Anupam Mittal from People Group.

Goyal's exit from 'Shark Tank India' amid sponsorship deal

Goyal's exit from Shark Tank India comes as Swiggy finalizes a deal to sponsor the upcoming season for ₹25 crore. As part of the deal, Swiggy asked Goyal not to return to the show as an investor. This highlights the intensifying rivalry between Zomato and Swiggy, both giants in food and grocery delivery. Reacting to his exit, Goyal said at the ET Startup Awards that he "unfortunately can't go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out."

Apart from Kunal Bahl, the show will also welcome new hosts Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali. However, viewers may notice the absence of Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain in the promo, raising questions among fans.