Goyal also discussed Zomato's acquisition strategy, including the successful joint effort with Blinkit, and his day-by-day approach to identifying future growth opportunities.

Zomato has expanded beyond food delivery

10-minute food deliveries a game-changer for industry: Deepinder Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:07 pm Oct 08, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has outlined his vision for the future of food delivery in India. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said the industry needs to evolve and highlighted the potential of 10-minute deliveries as a game-changer. This comes as Zomato expands its operations beyond food delivery into new sectors like quick commerce (Blinkit), B2B sourcing (Hyperpure), and events (District).

Growth strategy

Goyal reflects on Zomato's journey

Goyal reminisced about Zomato's journey from a difficult phase in March 2020, when the company lost nearly 90% of its business due to COVID-19, to its current market leadership position. He credited the turnaround to the team's dedication and customer-centric approach. The CEO also spoke about public markets, saying they are slightly easier than private ones as they allow for more long-term thinking.

Management insights

Leadership approach and talent acquisition challenges

When asked about his leadership style, Goyal revealed that he takes things "day by day" and relies on his intuition for decision-making. He also spoke about the challenges of talent acquisition in the quick commerce sector, adding that Zomato is mostly hiring at entry-level positions due to a strong internal talent pipeline.

Expansion plans

Goyal on Zomato's acquisition strategy and future growth

Goyal also touched upon Zomato's successful acquisition of Blinkit (formerly Grofers), noting that it was a joint effort between the two companies. He admitted that while some acquisitions have been successful, others haven't. Looking ahead, Goyal emphasized his day-by-day approach to identifying potential growth engines for the company over the next four years.