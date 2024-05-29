Next Article

The service is set to launch in June

JioMart launching sub-30-minute delivery service to rival Blinkit and Zepto

What's the story Reliance Industries is reportedly preparing to enter the quick commerce market with its subsidiary, JioMart, planning to introduce an under-30-minute delivery service. According to the Times of India, the new service is set to launch in June and will initially be offered in seven to eight cities. The company aims to eventually expand this rapid delivery service to over 1,000 cities across India.

Strategy

JioMart will utilize Reliance's extensive network

To execute its quick commerce operations, JioMart plans to leverage the extensive network of stores and fulfillment centers owned by Reliance Retail. This strategy marks a departure from the dark store model commonly used in quick commerce, where goods are stored in large warehouses for online sales only. The move is expected to give JioMart a competitive edge in the market.

Market impact

Reliance's entry will intensify market competition

Reliance's foray into quick commerce comes a year after it ended its 90-minute grocery delivery service, JioMart Express. Currently, JioMart provides next-day delivery options to its customers. The entry of Reliance into this sector is expected to heighten competition, with Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy, already offering deliveries of groceries and some non-grocery items within 10-15 minutes.