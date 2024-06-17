In brief Simplifying... In brief Several companies, including Hyundai, Ola Electric, Swiggy, and Haldiram's, are preparing for IPO launches in the coming months, aiming to raise around ₹50,000 crore.

Other companies like FirstCry, One MobiKwik Systems, and Waaree Energies are also on the IPO bandwagon, filing preliminary papers to raise funds.

Hyundai, Ola Electric, Swiggy, Haldiram's, others eye IPOs worth ₹50,000cr

What's the story The Indian equity market is gearing up for a significant increase in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) over the next three to four months. More than 30 companies are reportedly preparing to launch their IPOs, with a collective goal of raising over ₹50,000 crore. Analysts have identified 24 companies that are planning to launch IPOs worth ₹30,000 crore in the next couple of months. The IPO wave will gain further momentum in the coming months.

Several companies are gearing up to launch their IPOs in the coming months. This includes Ola Electric, FirstCry, Fincare SFB, NSDL, Afcons Infrastructure, Waaree Energies, Asirvad Microfinance, Stanley Lifestyles, One MobiKwik Systems, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Shiva Pharmachem, and Bansal Wire Industries. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor is also planning an IPO, along with Baazar Style Retail, Swiggy, and Haldiram's.

Hyundai, Haldiram's, Swiggy, and others' IPO plans

Hyundai has filed a draft prospectus with market regulator SEBI for a nearly $2.5-3 billion public offer. Haldiram's is reportedly exploring an IPO after plans to sell stake to foreign investors have stalled. Swiggy recently secured approval for an IPO of about ₹10,414 crore at an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders. Ola Electric has also secured market regulator's nod for its IPO, which could be launched in the next two months.

Brainbees Solutions, the parent firm of online e-commerce platform FirstCry, has re-filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise funds through an IPO. Gurugram-based One MobiKwik Systems has filed its draft prospectus with SEBI to raise ₹700 crore for its IPO. Solar PV modules maker Waaree Energies has also filed its draft red herring prospectus to raise funds through an IPO.