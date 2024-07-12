In short Simplifying... In short Zomato has introduced a 'Delete Order' feature, allowing users to erase individual orders from their delivery history.

Zomato users can now delete individual orders from delivery history

What's the story Zomato, a widely-used food delivery app in India, has launched a new feature that allows users to delete individual orders from their order history. The feature was introduced in answer to a customer's request made back in 2023. Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, announced the launch of the 'Delete Order' facility on social media platform X today.

Feature originated from user's request to delete order history

The request for the 'Delete Order' feature came from a user named Karan Singh in 2023. Singh decided to stop using Zomato because he could not delete his order history, which revealed his late-night ordering habits to his wife. "Bye bye Zomato or make me delete order history," Singh had stated, prompting the company's response.

Zomato's response and implementation of the new feature

Zomato initially responded to Singh's request with humor, suggesting he order "when the coast is clear." However, the company later took action to address his concern. Goyal acknowledged that implementing the 'Delete Order' feature was a complex process as it "touched multiple systems and microservices" and required prioritization and development. The rollout of this new feature is currently underway across the platform.

Social media users suggest 'Incognito mode' for Zomato

Following Goyal's announcement, a discussion sparked on social media with several users suggesting an "incognito mode" for the application. This proposed feature would allow users to recall food items from previous orders, sans revealing complete order history with date and delivery details.