In short Simplifying... In short The US military is expected to be 33% robotic by 2035, with the Army, Air Force, and Navy all integrating AI and robotics into their operations.

This includes armed drones, mechanical mules, robotic dogs, and unmanned naval vehicles.

Despite ethical concerns about autonomous warfare, US policy ensures humans make the final call on lethal force, and these technologies also aid in non-combat tasks like supply transport and battlefield evacuation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Robotic troops are rising in the military

General predicts robots becoming 33% of US military by 2035

By Akash Pandey 03:23 pm Jul 12, 202403:23 pm

What's the story Retired US Army General Mark Milley, former chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has forecasted that robots will comprise up to one-third of the US military within the next 10-15 years. This prediction was made at an Axios event where Milley highlighted the transformative impact, this shift will have on military operations and its associated ethical challenges. He also noted that this trend is not exclusive to the US, as other countries are likely to follow suit.

Technological evolution

Advancements in defense industry boost AI integration

The defense industry's progress has made various forms of robotic and AI technologies more viable, including armed drones, mechanical mules, and robotic dogs. The Army is exploring human-machine integrated formations where soldiers can operate alongside robots. The Air Force is developing "collaborative combat" aircraft that can fly with human pilots to gather intelligence, disrupt enemy electronics, and engage targets.

Naval innovation

Navy embraces automation with hybrid fleet

The Navy is also adapting to this shift toward automation by developing a hybrid fleet including unmanned surface and underwater vehicles. Task Force 59 in the Middle East is spearheading this initiative to enhance sailors' and Marines's capabilities. This move signifies a significant evolution in naval warfare, aligning with Milley's prediction of increased AI integration in the military.

Ethical challenges

Ethical concerns surrounding autonomous systems in warfare

The increasing use of autonomous systems in warfare has sparked concerns about potential "killer robots." To address these concerns, US policy mandates that a human must make the final decision to use lethal force. Beyond direct combat, robotic technologies also have applications like transporting supplies and evacuating injured soldiers from the battlefield. Milley supports keeping humans involved in weapons deployment decision-making processes.