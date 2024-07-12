General predicts robots becoming 33% of US military by 2035
Retired US Army General Mark Milley, former chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has forecasted that robots will comprise up to one-third of the US military within the next 10-15 years. This prediction was made at an Axios event where Milley highlighted the transformative impact, this shift will have on military operations and its associated ethical challenges. He also noted that this trend is not exclusive to the US, as other countries are likely to follow suit.
Advancements in defense industry boost AI integration
The defense industry's progress has made various forms of robotic and AI technologies more viable, including armed drones, mechanical mules, and robotic dogs. The Army is exploring human-machine integrated formations where soldiers can operate alongside robots. The Air Force is developing "collaborative combat" aircraft that can fly with human pilots to gather intelligence, disrupt enemy electronics, and engage targets.
Navy embraces automation with hybrid fleet
The Navy is also adapting to this shift toward automation by developing a hybrid fleet including unmanned surface and underwater vehicles. Task Force 59 in the Middle East is spearheading this initiative to enhance sailors' and Marines's capabilities. This move signifies a significant evolution in naval warfare, aligning with Milley's prediction of increased AI integration in the military.
Ethical concerns surrounding autonomous systems in warfare
The increasing use of autonomous systems in warfare has sparked concerns about potential "killer robots." To address these concerns, US policy mandates that a human must make the final decision to use lethal force. Beyond direct combat, robotic technologies also have applications like transporting supplies and evacuating injured soldiers from the battlefield. Milley supports keeping humans involved in weapons deployment decision-making processes.