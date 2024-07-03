Leak suggests all iPhone 16 variants will house A18 chip
As anticipation builds for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, recent leaks hint at a significant shift in Apple's approach. Noted leaker Nicolas Alvarez claims that all new iPhone 16 models will be fueled by the same A18 chipset. This claim is based on leaked model numbers, which indicate a departure from Apple's previous practice of using different chipsets for various variants.
Leaked model numbers indicate uniformity
Alvarez's claim is substantiated by leaked model numbers for the upcoming iPhone 16 series: iPhone17,1, iPhone17,2, iPhone17,3, iPhone17,4, and iPhone17,5. This marks a change from the model numbers used for the previous series. The uniformity in these model numbers suggests that all variants of the new series may be powered by the same processor.
Differentiation in iPhone 16 variants
Despite the uniform chipset, Apple may still distinguish between the standard and Plus variants, and the more premium Pro versions. This differentiation could be achieved by clocking at lower speeds for the standard and Plus units. The presence of a fifth model number has also sparked speculation about a potential 'SE' variant being introduced, alongside the standard four models.
RAM upgrade expected in iPhone 16, 16 Plus
Earlier rumors suggest a significant RAM upgrade for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. These variants are expected to see an increase from the current 6GB to a more robust 8GB of RAM. This upgrade could further enhance the performance of these devices, providing users with a smoother experience.
A18 chipset to support on-device AI features
The decision to equip all iPhone 16 models with the powerful A18 processor, seems to be driven by Apple's focus on integrating AI into its devices. Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, Apple plans to run most of its AI features on-device, a process that requires a robust chipset. With the new processor in place, running these advanced AI features on-device, should not pose any challenges for the iPhone 16 series handsets.