In brief Simplifying... In brief Leaked model numbers hint that all iPhone 16 variants will feature the powerful A18 chip, a shift from previous series.

Despite the same processor, Apple may differentiate models through speed and a speculated 'SE' variant.

Rumors also suggest a RAM upgrade from 6GB to 8GB for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, enhancing performance.

The A18 chip will support Apple's on-device AI features, aligning with their focus on AI integration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will aid in running advanced AI features on-device

Leak suggests all iPhone 16 variants will house A18 chip

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:54 pm Jul 03, 202401:54 pm

What's the story As anticipation builds for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, recent leaks hint at a significant shift in Apple's approach. Noted leaker Nicolas Alvarez claims that all new iPhone 16 models will be fueled by the same A18 chipset. This claim is based on leaked model numbers, which indicate a departure from Apple's previous practice of using different chipsets for various variants.

Model numbers

Leaked model numbers indicate uniformity

Alvarez's claim is substantiated by leaked model numbers for the upcoming iPhone 16 series: iPhone17,1, iPhone17,2, iPhone17,3, iPhone17,4, and iPhone17,5. This marks a change from the model numbers used for the previous series. The uniformity in these model numbers suggests that all variants of the new series may be powered by the same processor.

Changes

Differentiation in iPhone 16 variants

Despite the uniform chipset, Apple may still distinguish between the standard and Plus variants, and the more premium Pro versions. This differentiation could be achieved by clocking at lower speeds for the standard and Plus units. The presence of a fifth model number has also sparked speculation about a potential 'SE' variant being introduced, alongside the standard four models.

Memory boost

RAM upgrade expected in iPhone 16, 16 Plus

Earlier rumors suggest a significant RAM upgrade for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. These variants are expected to see an increase from the current 6GB to a more robust 8GB of RAM. This upgrade could further enhance the performance of these devices, providing users with a smoother experience.

AI integration

A18 chipset to support on-device AI features

The decision to equip all iPhone 16 models with the powerful A18 processor, seems to be driven by Apple's focus on integrating AI into its devices. Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, Apple plans to run most of its AI features on-device, a process that requires a robust chipset. With the new processor in place, running these advanced AI features on-device, should not pose any challenges for the iPhone 16 series handsets.