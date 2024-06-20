In brief Simplifying... In brief Lenovo has launched the Yoga Pro 7i, a premium laptop with a 14-inch OLED screen, Dolby Vision support, and a backlit keyboard.

It's powered by 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and runs on Windows 11 Home.

For entertainment, it offers a quad-speaker setup, Dolby Atmos support, and a range of connectivity options. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is aimed at multitasking creators

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i launched at ₹1.5 lakh: Check features

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm Jun 20, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Lenovo has introduced its Yoga Pro 7i laptop in India, a device specifically engineered for multitasking content creators. The laptop, first unveiled globally in March, is now available for purchase through Lenovo's official website. The starting price of the Yoga Pro 7i is ₹1.5 lakh. At the heart, it is fueled by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, providing an ultimate gaming experience.

Exteriors

A look at the design

The Yoga Pro 7i boasts a 14-inch (1800x2880 pixels) OLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with Dolby Vision content support. It also gets VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for enhanced HDR color reproduction. The laptop's design includes an aluminum chassis and a backlit keyboard, adding to its premium look and feel. It also features a dedicated Copilot key for easy access to artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Performance

What's under the hood?

The Yoga Pro 7i packs 16GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM soldered onto the motherboard. It offers 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage for fast and efficient data access. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and is bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition, providing users with essential productivity tools right out of the box.

Entertainment

Multimedia and connectivity features

For an immersive multimedia experience, the Yoga Pro 7i is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, and an HD audio chip. It also includes a quad-mic array, and a Full-HD IR camera with a depth sensor, and Windows Hello support for secure and convenient user authentication. The laptop provides a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and various ports for versatile peripheral connections.