Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i launched at ₹1.5 lakh: Check features
Lenovo has introduced its Yoga Pro 7i laptop in India, a device specifically engineered for multitasking content creators. The laptop, first unveiled globally in March, is now available for purchase through Lenovo's official website. The starting price of the Yoga Pro 7i is ₹1.5 lakh. At the heart, it is fueled by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, providing an ultimate gaming experience.
A look at the design
The Yoga Pro 7i boasts a 14-inch (1800x2880 pixels) OLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with Dolby Vision content support. It also gets VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for enhanced HDR color reproduction. The laptop's design includes an aluminum chassis and a backlit keyboard, adding to its premium look and feel. It also features a dedicated Copilot key for easy access to artificial intelligence (AI) features.
What's under the hood?
The Yoga Pro 7i packs 16GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM soldered onto the motherboard. It offers 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage for fast and efficient data access. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and is bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition, providing users with essential productivity tools right out of the box.
Multimedia and connectivity features
For an immersive multimedia experience, the Yoga Pro 7i is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, and an HD audio chip. It also includes a quad-mic array, and a Full-HD IR camera with a depth sensor, and Windows Hello support for secure and convenient user authentication. The laptop provides a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and various ports for versatile peripheral connections.