TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys among world's top 100 brands

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Jun 13, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Four major Indian companies have occupied positions on the list of the 100 most valuable brands globally this year, per Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report. While Apple claimed the top spot, Indian entries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys made impressive appearances. The report also emphasized the rapid expansion of the business technology and services platforms category, which experienced a 45% surge in total value, attributed partially to the enthusiasm surrounding AI.

Indian companies

TCS led the pack of Indian companies

TCS was the 46th most valued global brand, with a valuation of around $44.8 billion, followed by HDFC Bank at 47th position with a value of around $43.3 billion. Airtel secured the 73rd spot with a market valuation of nearly $25.3 billion, while Infosys followed closely at the 74th position with a brand value of around $24.7 billion. The combined value of these four Indian brands surpasses $130 billion.

Top 5 brands

Apple retains top spot in global brand ranking

Apple retained the top position as the most valuable brand globally for the third consecutive year, surpassing $1 trillion in value. Google occupied the second spot with a total value of around $753.5 billion. Microsoft secured the third position with a brand value of $712.9 billion. Amazon followed closely in fourth spot with a brand value of $576.6 billion. McDonald's held the fifth place with a brand value of $221.9 billion.

More rankings

NVIDIA secured sixth spot in the top 10

NVIDIA jumped 18 places to the sixth spot, boasting a value increase of 178% and a total brand value of approximately $201.8 billion. Visa ranked seventh with a value of $188.9 billion, while Facebook secured the eighth position with a value of $166.8 billion. Oracle occupied ninth spot with brand value of $145.5 billion. ﻿Tencent completed the top 10 list with a brand value of $135.2 billion.