Phone number shortage? TRAI mulls fee or rentals for users

By Akash Pandey 05:39 pm Jun 13, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed that telecom service providers may soon charge customers for phone numbers. The suggestion comes as a response to the increasing difficulty in allocating new series of numbers due to their finite nature. TRAI has suggested that telcos can charge customers for the numbers that they issue, on top of all the fees that are already being levied.

Justification

TRAI justifies proposal with global examples

TRAI has justified its proposal by stating that phone numbers are a valuable public resource and are not infinite. The authority suggests that operators should be charged for these numbers, a cost that will likely be passed on to consumers. TRAI has also pointed out that several countries are already charging fees for phone numbers, including Singapore, Australia, Belgium, Greece, Finland, the UK, Lithuania, China (Hong Kong), Bulgaria, Switzerland, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Inefficient use

Penalties for inefficient number use

In addition to suggesting charges for phone numbers, TRAI is also considering penalties for telcos who do not use their number resources efficiently. The authority believes that practices such as keeping inactive numbers active to maintain userbase has led to inefficient utilization of number resources. TRAI proposes that imposing penalties and charges could encourage more judicious use of these resources.

Information

Recommendations to address number resource scarcity

TRAI has also suggested potential methods for imposing charges on phone numbers. The government may consider implementing a one-time fee per number, establishing an annual recurring charge for every numbering resource, or conducting centralized auctions for vanity or 'VIP' numbers.