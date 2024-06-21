In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube now allows users to report deepfake videos, but won't remove content labeled as parody or satire.

The company will also ensure the person reporting is identifiable.

Privacy complaints and community guideline violations are treated separately, ensuring a balance between user privacy and creator rights. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

YouTube's action comes in response to the increasing prevalence of AI deepfakes

YouTube now lets users report their AI-generated deepfake videos

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Jun 21, 202403:59 pm

What's the story YouTube has updated its privacy request process, now allowing users to report AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content of themselves. This move is a response to the growing prevalence of AI deepfakes and negative feedback received by the company. To have their AI deepfake(s) removed, users must utilize YouTube's privacy request process. The platform will then assess the request based on various factors before making a decision.

Request procedure

Evaluation process for deepfake removal requests

YouTube's evaluation process for deepfake removal requests, considers factors such as whether the content is altered or synthetic and could potentially be mistaken for real. The company has clarified that it is not inclined to remove content it categorizes as parody or satire involving well-known figures. Additionally, YouTube will verify if the person making the request is identifiable, as part of its evaluation process.

Policy enforcement

YouTube's stance on privacy complaints and community guidelines

YouTube has made it clear that creators who are notified about privacy complaints will not receive any strikes. The company distinguishes privacy violations from Community Guidelines strikes, treating them as separate issues. This policy should maintain a balance between user privacy and content creator rights, while also enforcing its community guidelines.