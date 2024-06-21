Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra debuts in new Titanium Yellow color
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S24 Ultra range in India with the introduction of a new Titanium Yellow variant. The flagship smartphone, first unveiled in January, now offers a total of seven color options including four standard and three online-exclusive variants. The new Titanium Yellow variant is priced at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Its 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB models cost ₹1,39,999 and ₹1,59,999, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased from Samsung's online store.
Specifications remain consistent across all color variant
The latest model retains the same specifications as other color variants. It includes a Titanium frame and a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,600-nits peak brightness, and stylus support. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. On the software front, it runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and includes Galaxy AI features. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speeds.
It features a 200MP quad rear camera setup
The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a quad rear camera setup featuring a 200MP (OIS) main, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto shooter, and a 50MP (OIS, 5x) periscope telephoto shooter. On the front, it gets a 12MP camera.