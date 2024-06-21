In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes in a vibrant Titanium Yellow color.

The device boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra debuts in new Titanium Yellow color

What's the story Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S24 Ultra range in India with the introduction of a new Titanium Yellow variant. The flagship smartphone, first unveiled in January, now offers a total of seven color options including four standard and three online-exclusive variants. The new Titanium Yellow variant is priced at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Its 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB models cost ₹1,39,999 and ₹1,59,999, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased from Samsung's online store.

Specifications remain consistent across all color variant

The latest model retains the same specifications as other color variants. It includes a Titanium frame and a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,600-nits peak brightness, and stylus support. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. On the software front, it runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and includes Galaxy AI features. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speeds.

It features a 200MP quad rear camera setup

The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a quad rear camera setup featuring a 200MP (OIS) main, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto shooter, and a 50MP (OIS, 5x) periscope telephoto shooter. On the front, it gets a 12MP camera.