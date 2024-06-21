In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's new 'Adaptive Thermal' feature for Pixel phones alerts users when the device reaches 49°C, suggesting steps to cool it down like moving it away from sunlight, improving airflow, and closing heavy apps.

If the temperature hits 52°C, the phone enters an 'emergency' state, and at 55°C, it shuts down after a 30-second countdown.

This feature enhances user awareness about their phone's temperature and the measures it's taking to prevent overheating.

Google's 'Adaptive Thermal' feature to help with Pixel's overheating issues

By Akash Pandey 03:10 pm Jun 21, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Google is preparing to launch an innovative feature, called "Adaptive Thermal," for its Pixel phones. This feature is engineered to handle overheating issues, by offering users comprehensive data about the steps their device is implementing to decrease heat. It will also propose manual cooling down actions for users. The specifics of this new addition were discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman in the recent Device Health Services app v1.27 for Pixel devices.

Pre-emergency alert

The feature will alert users of high temperatures

The "Adaptive Thermal" feature is programed to activate a "pre-emergency" alert when the phone's temperature hits 49°C. Users will be notified that their device needs to cool down and that its performance might be negatively impacted due to the high temperature. By clicking the "See care steps" button in the notification, users can see a list of measures their phone is taking to reduce heat, and also get suggestions for actions they can take.

Cooling measures

Suggested actions to combat overheating

The suggested actions to combat overheating include moving the device away from direct sunlight, placing the phone in an open area for better airflow, and closing all battery-intensive apps such as games, videos, and the camera. The phone will also try to cool itself down by temporarily limiting performance speed and disabling 5G network among other measures. If these steps fail to lower the temperature and it reaches 52°C, "Adaptive Thermal" feature will put the phone into an "emergency" state.

Safety measure

Phone will shut down at extremely high temperatures

The specific actions taken by Pixel phones in the "emergency" state are not yet clear. However, if the temperature continues to rise and crosses 55°C, the phone will shut itself down after showing a 30-second countdown. While none of these actions are new and are already built into Pixel phones as overheating protections, "Adaptive Thermal" will make users more aware of what's happening in their phones when temperatures start reaching uncomfortable levels.