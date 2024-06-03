Next Article

Google puts 'Business Messaging' service to graveyard of abandoned products

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Jun 03, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Google has officially declared the discontinuation of its 'Google Business Messaging' service, a tool that was integrated into Google Maps and Search. This service, also known as "Google Business Profile Chat," allowed customers to directly initiate conversations with businesses through their maps or search listings. It allowed customers to seamlessly engage in service inquiries and other interactions. Businesses using this service have been notified by Google via email about the upcoming shutdown.

Shutdown stages

Two-stage discontinuation process for Google Business Messaging

The discontinuation of Google's Business Messaging service will occur in two stages. From July 15, 2024, customers will no longer be able to start new chats with businesses through the service. However, ongoing conversations will continue until July 31, 2024, when Google will permanently remove the chat functionality and call history from Google Business Profiles. Users will be notified about this feature's discontinuation.

Data retrieval

Google advises businesses to archive chat and call history

Google has recommended businesses using the service to download their chat and call history before the July 31, 2024 deadline. This data can be obtained through Google Takeout and archived for future reference or integration into other customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The termination of Google Business Messaging highlights the importance of diversifying communication channels for businesses reliant on tech platforms.