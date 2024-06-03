Next Article

Google Wallet takes over transaction notifications from Google Play

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:07 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Google Wallet is set to assume control over transaction notifications, a role previously held by Google Play services. Users of the Google Wallet app were recently greeted with a card stating, "Get notified when you make purchases, receive flight updates, and more." This change also allows transaction notifications from your handset to now appear on Wear OS.

Google Wallet introduces new notification categories

Upon enabling notifications in Google Wallet, users will find that the previous "Notifications" section, has been replaced with a link to system preferences. The updated Android version of Google Wallet now offers six notification categories: Tips, Purchases, Passes, Transit, Updates & alerts, and Promotional campaigns. These categories cover a range of information from transaction details to promotional campaign updates.

Notification categories explained

The new notification categories in Google Wallet provide a variety of information. The "Tips" offer guidance on using the app, "Purchases" detail transactions, and "Passes" provide updates on events and flights. The "Transit" category provides activity updates, while "Updates & alerts" informs about payment method issues and digital car keys. Lastly, the "Promotional campaigns" category shares information about promotional campaigns and associated rewards.