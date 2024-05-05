Next Article

BJP leader lodges complaint against Trinamool Congress

Voice 'AI-modulated': BJP leader after saying 'no rapes in Sandeshkhali'

By Chanshimla Varah 01:16 pm May 05, 202401:16 pm

What's the story A day after a video surfaced in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gangadhar Kayl was heard saying that "Suvendu Adhikari is behind the conspiracy," in Sandeshkhali, Kayl has taken a 180-degree turn. In a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kayl alleged the footage was made using his face and the voice had been modulated using artificial intelligence (AI). The BJP leader further urged the CBI to investigate the video footage.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The island of Sandeshkhali has been in the headlines for months after the women there alleged that they were raped and sexually harassed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his henchmen. This sparked massive protests by the Bengal BJP, which accused the TMC of shielding Sheikh. The matter has escalated into a major political issue amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Defence

Face of speaker cannot be seen properly, edited: Kayl

In his complaint, Kayl alleged that "the face of the speaker cannot be seen properly and has been edited in such a way that the face remains in the dark." "The audio quality isn't clear, and it suffices that subtitles have been used, and the same has been couched in such a way that it can disturb the ongoing investigation," he alleged. Kayl also alleged that the video was shared from an unverified YouTube channel owned by someone named 'Williams.'

TMC

Details on video shared by TMC

On Friday, the ruling TMC shared a video of a sting, alleging to have "exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal." In the video, Kayl alleged that BJP leader Adhikari had asked him and others to "instigate three or four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Sheikh." He also said that "Adhikari himself had planted guns at house in Sandeshkhali, which was later shown as the seizure by central agencies."

Counterclaims

Opposition figure refutes claims, accuses TMC of distraction

Adhikari has dismissed the allegations, labeling the video as fabricated and manipulated. "The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated," he said. He also insinuated that the TMC was attempting to divert attention due to their expected defeat in the upcoming election. "There have been hundreds of complaints by women of Sandeshkhali," he added.