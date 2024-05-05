Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm May 05, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The Congress has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya, and BY Vijayendra over a communally charged video. The animation depicts caricatures of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah placing a larger egg labeled "Muslims" into a bird's nest with three smaller eggs labeled "Scheduled Castes," "Scheduled Tribes," and "OBCs." As the larger egg hatches, it reveals a chick wearing a skullcap. The video then proceeds to show Gandhi pouring "funds" into the bigger chick's mouth.

The complaint, filed by Ramesh Babu, chairperson of KPCC media and communication, claims that the film was spread to solicit votes by portraying the Congress party as anti-SC/ST and OBC communities. "Since elections to Lok Sabha is being held on 07/05/2024 in 14 constituencies, the video post of BJP on their official social media handle is nothing but intimidating SC/ST community not to cast vote to Congress," Babu alleged.

Video portrays SC/ST community negatively: Congress

Babu further said that the video portrays members of the SC/ST community negatively by depicting them as "eggs" and being kicked by another religion, i.e., "Muslims." "I have consciously gone through the Manifesto of the Congress Party, and nowhere has it been mentioned that allocations of funds to the SC, ST, and OBC communities will be cut and the same will be made over to the Muslim community," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a political storm last month when he alleged that the Congress, if elected, could distribute the nation's wealth among "infiltrators" and would not even spare 'mangalsutras of women. "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.