The Kerala-based party termed the CAA 'unconstitutional' and unfairly targeting Muslims

Indian Union Muslim League challenges CAA implementation in SC

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:53 pm Mar 12, 202402:53 pm

What's the story The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala-based political party, on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The IUML has sought to stop the implementation of the CAA, notified by the central government on Monday. The party termed the law "unconstitutional" and said that it unfairly targets Muslims. The CAA allows non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who face religious persecution to apply for Indian citizenship.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Implementation of CAA has been a major poll plank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was also one of the promises in its 2019 election manifesto. However, it faced strong opposition in the Northeast, especially Assam over fears that it would affect the demographic structure of the entire region. Muslim communities also protested against the act, terming it discriminatory. In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asserted that his government will not allow the implementation of the CAA.

Arguments

IUML's argument against CAA

IUML's petition said that "the new CAA rules are manifestly arbitrary, create an unfair advantage for a particular class of persons on the ground of their religious identity." In 2019, the IUML was one of the first to challenge the CAA, arguing that excluding Muslims from the law goes against the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. The party insisted that the CAA rules should be on hold until the Supreme Court decides on 250 pending petitions.

Reaction to CAA

Mixed reactions to CAA implementation

Following the government's announcement, both celebrations and protests occurred across India. The Matua community in Bengal and Sindhi refugees in Bhopal celebrated, while protests broke out in Assam, against the new citizenship rules due to concerns about increased migration into the border state. In other parts of India, protesters claimed that the law discriminates against Muslims. To recall, Delhi's several Muslim-majority areas including Shaheen Bagh held protests in 2020 against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Opposition speaks

Opposition targets BJP; calls shutdown in Assam

The opposition parties also criticized the ruling BJP for implementing the CAA just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of trying to polarize voters in Assam and West Bengal. "Modi Government sought nine extensions from the Supreme Court and took 4 years and 3 months before notifying the rules last night," Ramesh said Meanwhile, the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) called for a state-wide shutdown in Assam against CAA implementation on Tuesday.