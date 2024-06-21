PadhAI: New AI app aces UPSC exam in 7 minutes
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has once again demonstrated its capabilities, this time in the realm of competitive examinations. An AI application named PadhAI, created by a team of IITians, has delivered a remarkable performance in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024. The app managed to complete the entire exam paper in just seven minutes, scoring well above the qualifying mark.
PadhAI's groundbreaking performance in UPSC exam
PadhAI's performance in the examination is making headlines. The AI app secured an impressive score of over 170 out of a possible 200. This high score could potentially place PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationwide and possibly even earn it the rank 1 position. Notably, this score is the highest achieved by either human candidates or other AI models in UPSC prelim, as per the Financial Express.
PadhAI's CEO comments on the achievement
Karttikeya Mangalam, PadhAI's CEO, expressed his thoughts on this significant achievement. He stated, "This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams." Mangalam further added that "while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs."