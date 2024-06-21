In brief Simplifying... In brief The AI app, PadhAI, has aced the UPSC exam, scoring over 170 out of 200, potentially ranking it among the top 10 nationwide.

This is the highest score in the last decade, according to CEO Karttikeya Mangalam, who predicts such AI achievements will become more common in education. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PadhAI has been created by a team of IITians

PadhAI: New AI app aces UPSC exam in 7 minutes

By Akash Pandey 05:12 pm Jun 21, 202405:12 pm

What's the story Artificial Intelligence (AI) has once again demonstrated its capabilities, this time in the realm of competitive examinations. An AI application named PadhAI, created by a team of IITians, has delivered a remarkable performance in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024. The app managed to complete the entire exam paper in just seven minutes, scoring well above the qualifying mark.

Achievement

PadhAI's groundbreaking performance in UPSC exam

PadhAI's performance in the examination is making headlines. The AI app secured an impressive score of over 170 out of a possible 200. This high score could potentially place PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationwide and possibly even earn it the rank 1 position. Notably, this score is the highest achieved by either human candidates or other AI models in UPSC prelim, as per the Financial Express.

CEO statement

PadhAI's CEO comments on the achievement

Karttikeya Mangalam, PadhAI's CEO, expressed his thoughts on this significant achievement. He stated, "This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams." Mangalam further added that "while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs."