Both prepaid as well as postpaid users are affected

Jio, Airtel raise prices today: Here's all about new plans

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:37 pm Jul 03, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of India's leading telecom companies, have announced a significant price hike on their data packs. This increase in costs, effective from today, is affecting both prepaid as well as postpaid users across the country. Despite the rise in prices, the firms will continue to offer their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Airtel introduces new prices for popular plans

Airtel has revised the prices of its popular plans in an attempt to balance affordability with enhanced service offerings. The 1GB/day (28 days) plan is now ₹299, up from ₹265, and the 1.5GB/day (28 days) plan has increased to ₹349 from ₹299. Longer-duration plans have also seen a price hike. The 1.5GB/day (84 days) plan now costs ₹859, and the annual 2.5GB/day (365 days) plan is available at ₹3,599, up from ₹2,999.

A look at Reliance Jio's plans

Reliance Jio has made key changes to its pricing structure. The two annual prepaid plans have seen a price hike, with the plan previously priced at ₹1,559 now offered at ₹1,899, and the one priced at ₹2,999 now being sold for ₹3,599. Other notable changes include the 2GB/day (28 days) plan now costing ₹349 and the 1.5GB/day (28 days) plan increased to ₹299. The annual 2.5GB/day (365 days) plan has seen a price increase to ₹3,599 from the previous ₹2,999.

Over 25% cost increase in some plans

The price hike by Reliance Jio and Airtel represents an increase of over 25% for some plans. As a result, millions of users across the country will have to pay more for their recharge packs.