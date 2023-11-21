Starlink-rival OneWeb India gets approval for satellite broadband services

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Starlink-rival OneWeb India gets approval for satellite broadband services

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:16 pm Nov 21, 202307:16 pm

OneWeb completed LEO constellation in 2022

OneWeb India, a Bharti Group subsidiary and part of the Eutelsat Group, has been granted permission by IN-SPACe to start commercial satellite broadband services. This approval makes OneWeb India the first company to receive such authorization and the sole satellite broadband services provider to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Group Chairperson, expressed his delight at this progress, calling it a crucial step in fulfilling India's goal of universal internet access.

2/4

Launch awaiting final spectrum authorization

Earlier, Mittal had revealed that Eutelsat OneWeb would start operations in November after establishing a satellite ground station in Mehsana, Gujarat. The company is now awaiting the final spectrum authorization to initiate commercial services. Once the government grants spectrum allocation, Eutelsat OneWeb can commence its commercial connectivity services. The firm has also received in-principle approval to set up and operate two gateways in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, ensuring fast, low-latency internet connectivity throughout India upon service rollout.

3/4

OneWeb finished LEO constellation in 2022

The launch of Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial services hinges on the Centre's allocation of satellite spectrum, which is determined by the telecom regulator's recommendations concerning auctions. With its low earth orbit (LEO) satellite operations, Eutelsat OneWeb seeks to expand its presence in the Indian market following these approvals. The company finished its LEO constellation last year, showcasing its preparedness to supply Indian businesses with crucial connectivity solutions.

4/4

Bridging global connectivity gaps

Cyril Dujardin, co-General Manager of connectivity at Eutelsat Group, highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to close global connectivity gaps. He recognized the regulatory approval as a vital step toward providing high-speed internet services to remote regions of India. Eutelsat OneWeb's completed LEO constellation demonstrates the company's dedication to offering essential connectivity solutions to Indian businesses and supporting the Prime Minister's vision of Digital India.