Taiwan looking to recruit up to 1 lakh Indian workers

By Rishabh Raj 03:26 pm Nov 10, 202303:26 pm

To entice Indian workers, Taiwan is offering equal pay and insurance benefits

Taiwan is looking to employ up to 1 lakh Indian workers in a bid to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, a senior official revealed to Bloomberg. Insiders reveal that an employment mobility agreement could be signed as early as December. This initiative aims to tackle Taiwan's aging population and India's increasing demand for job opportunities for its youth. Both countries had been negotiating the agreement since 2020, but the talks had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industries targeted and benefits for Indian workers

Indian workers are anticipated to find employment in Taiwanese factories, construction, farms and fisheries, and hospitals. To entice Indian workers, Taiwan is offering equal pay and insurance benefits, unlike other nations with which India has signed agreements. Taiwan's $790 billion economy requires more workers to sustain itself as the country is projected to become a "super aged" society by 2025. Trade between the two nations has grown more than seven-fold from $1.19 billion in 2001 to $8.4 billion in 2022.

Geopolitical tensions with China

However, this employment agreement may heighten geopolitical tensions with China, which disapproves of any official interactions with Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing considers its own territory. Although the deal does not imply that India is abandoning the "One China Policy," New Delhi has refrained from publicly reiterating this stance and has instead cultivated an active unofficial relationship with Taiwan.

India's push for employment pacts

India's government has been advocating for employment agreements with developed countries experiencing aging workforces. To date, it has signed agreements with 13 countries, including Japan, France, and the UK, and is in talks with the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, and Switzerland for similar arrangements. The India-Taiwan job pact is nearing the final stages of negotiation, according to Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs.