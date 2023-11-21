OPPO Pad Air 2 debuts this week: What to expect

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OPPO Pad Air 2 debuts this week: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar 06:50 pm Nov 21, 202306:50 pm

The tablet will likely be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go. Representative image

Ahead of its arrival, OPPO's Pad Air 2 has surfaced on the China Telecom website, unveiling its complete specifications and pricing. The tablet is scheduled to launch on November 23, alongside the OPPO Reno 11 series, which will comprise the Reno 11 and the 11 Pro. OPPO Pad Air 2 will likely be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go, with renders highlighting a similar design.

2/4

Design and renders unveiled

Renders reveal the OPPO Pad Air 2 will have a dual-tone finish on the rear with a slim top band containing a round camera module. It will feature an 11.4-inch display with 1,720x2,408 pixels resolution and even bezels. The device will have four speakers, a power button on the left side, a Type-C port for charging, and a microphone on the right side. The volume buttons will be present on the top edge. Dimensions-wise, it'll measure 255.12x188.04x6.89mm and weigh 538g.

3/4

Full specifications detailed

The China Telecom listing discloses that the OPPO Pad Air 2 will be a Wi-Fi-only tablet without cellular capabilities. It will also feature a dual 8MP rear camera setup, though no details about the front camera are available. It will be fueled by MediaTek's Helio G99 processor and will come with Android 13 pre-installed. The device will include an 8,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options will include GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

4/4

Pricing and availability

Per the listing, the OPPO Pad Air 2 will come in three different configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 1,299 Yuan (around Rs. 15,500). The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants will be priced at 1,499 Yuan (nearly Rs. 17,850), and 1,699 Yuan (about Rs. 20,230), respectively. The tablet is anticipated to be available for purchase in China immediately following its launch. It'll be available in Streaming Silver and Space Gray colors.