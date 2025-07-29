Nimisha Priya case: Government denies report her death sentence overturned 

The death sentence of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder in Yemen , has been overturned, the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar announced on Monday. "At high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier," stated the Grand Mufti's office." However, government sources have told India Today and TOI that the information shared was "inaccurate."

Case details Priya's story Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, moved to Yemen for work in 2015. She opened a clinic with local man Talal Abdo Mahdi under his name, as foreigners can't own businesses there. However, Mahdi allegedly abused her and extorted money from the clinic. After seeking help from police but being jailed briefly instead of being protected, Priya attempted to sedate Mahdi to get her passport back.

Legal proceedings Priya's attempt to sedate Mahdi led to his death Priya's attempt to sedate Mahdi led to his death due to an overdose, resulting in her arrest and conviction for murder. Her death sentence was initially scheduled for execution on July 16, but was temporarily halted after intervention from the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had intervened with Yemen's administration regarding the case.