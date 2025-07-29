Jack Dorsey's Bitchat, a Bluetooth messaging app, launches on iPhone
What's the story
Block CEO and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently launched a new peer-to-peer, Bluetooth-based messaging app called Bitchat. The innovative platform is now available for download on the App Store, making it accessible to anyone with a compatible iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Vision Pro. Bitchat was developed by Dorsey under "and Other Stuff," an open-source development collective financially supported by the tech billionaire himself.
Features
How Bitchat differs from other messaging apps
Bitchat offers a unique messaging experience, letting users communicate with people in their vicinity without needing their email or phone number. This feature could be especially useful for events where you want to connect with new people. The app also provides private and encrypted messages, along with a Panic Mode feature that lets you delete all your Bitchat data with just three taps.
Design
Bitchat works without internet connectivity
Dorsey designed Bitchat as an experiment in "Bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models and a few other things." The app works without internet connectivity, making it a valuable tool in scenarios where authorities cut off mobile data and Wi-Fi. This is something that was first seen with Bluetooth mesh messaging apps over a decade ago.