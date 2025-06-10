What's the story

The Indian Navy's INS Surat has successfully rescued 18 crew members of a Singapore-flagged container vessel that caught fire on June 9, while 4 remain missing.

The rescue operation was completed at Mangalore Port by 11:30pm on Monday, reported PTI, citing officials.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that firefighting operations were underway as thick smoke continued to billow from the vessel.