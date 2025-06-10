Delhi records hottest day of season; heatwave conditions to continue
What's the story
Delhi has been experiencing scorching temperatures, crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark and even reaching over 43 degrees Celsius in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3°C at the Safdarjung observatory, while Palam sizzled at 44.3°C, Lodi Road at 43.3°C, Ridge at 44.9°C, and Ayanagar at a blistering 45.3°C on Monday.
Heatwave alert
IMD had warned of heatwave-like conditions in Delhi on Monday
The IMD had earlier warned of heatwave-like conditions in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, predicting temperatures could touch the 45-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.
"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions—especially in the plains—are likely to experience heatwave conditions," ANI quoted IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava as saying on Monday.
Upcoming changes
Change in weather expected from Thursday
The IMD predicts that Delhi will continue to face heatwave-like conditions at isolated places on Tuesday with a mainly clear sky.
However, a change in the weather is expected from Thursday, with light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds predicted.
After Thursday, no heatwave-like conditions are expected till Sunday, June 15.
Regional temperatures
Other northern states not spared by heatwave either
The heatwave has not spared other northern states either.
In Haryana's Sirsa, the temperature soared to 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.
In Punjab's Samrala town, the mercury touched 46.1 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana district.
The regional weather office has predicted that extreme heat conditions might persist in these areas for the coming days, PTI reported.
Rain forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in these states on Tuesday
Apart from the north, other regions in India are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
These include Assam, Meghalaya, coastal and interior Karnataka, interior Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
In Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal, hot and humid weather will prevail on Tuesday.