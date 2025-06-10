What's the story

Delhi has been experiencing scorching temperatures, crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark and even reaching over 43 degrees Celsius in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3°C at the Safdarjung observatory, while Palam sizzled at 44.3°C, Lodi Road at 43.3°C, Ridge at 44.9°C, and Ayanagar at a blistering 45.3°C on Monday.