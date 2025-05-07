IMD predicts rain for Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka till May 10
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms over the next two days in Mumbai, issuing a yellow alert until Thursday morning at least.
The IMD has also predicted that the neighboring Palghar district might see even more severe wind speeds of up to 60km/h.
The weather department issued a public advisory asking residents to "take precautions while moving out."
Delhi
Rain relief for Delhi
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall for Delhi on Thursday, which will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
A fresh heat wave may begin over eastern India on Thursday, while rainfall and thunderstorm activity will persist in the northwest and central areas of the nation over the next five days, according to the IMD.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds will likely continue over Gujarat until Thursday.
Bengaluru
Rain, thunderstorm to hit Bengaluru, other Karnataka districts
Rainfall has reduced across most parts of Karnataka since May 5, but Bengaluru and nearby areas are still expected to experience showers.
North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are set to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls till May 10.
A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, which is gradually moving towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is likely to bring widespread rainfall across Bengaluru, Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Tumkur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Bellary, Chitradurga, Mandya districts, and Chikkamagaluru.