What's the story

India has hit out at Chinese state media, Global Times, for allegedly spreading "disinformation" regarding 'Operation Sindoor.'

The publication had claimed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down an Indian fighter jet in retaliation to India's airstrikes on several locations in Pakistan.

The report, citing sources from the Pakistani military, claimed it was the "third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down in response to the overnight strikes."