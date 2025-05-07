India fact-checks Chinese state media over disinformation on 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
India has hit out at Chinese state media, Global Times, for allegedly spreading "disinformation" regarding 'Operation Sindoor.'
The publication had claimed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down an Indian fighter jet in retaliation to India's airstrikes on several locations in Pakistan.
The report, citing sources from the Pakistani military, claimed it was the "third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down in response to the overnight strikes."
Embassy's response
Indian embassy in Beijing responds
In response to Global Times's report, the official handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing said they should "verify facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information."
"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," the embassy said.
Twitter Post
India fact-checks Chinese state media
(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews , we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information. https://t.co/xMvN6hmrhe— India in China (@EOIBeijing) May 7, 2025
Fake news examples
Indian embassy highlights instances of fake news
The Indian embassy in Beijing also drew attention to the instances of fake news exposed by PIB FactCheck.
It said that several old images showing crashed aircraft were re-circulated in various forms in the current context of #OperationSindoor
The embassy said they were from earlier accidents involving an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet in Rajasthan in September 2024 and an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet from Punjab in 2021.
Terrorist groups
Pahalgam attack and terrorist groups
In a satirical tone, the Indian embassy then said that India would like to "bring to your knowledge facts of the issue" before describing the Pahalgam attack.
"On April 22...Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam," it wrote.
"They targeted a particular community by asking people to identify themselves by their religion and murdered 26 people....causing the largest number of civilian casualties...since the 2008 attacks in Mumbai."