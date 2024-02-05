Over 30 terrorists attacked a police station ahead of general elections

Pakistan: 10 killed in terror attack on police station

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:39 pm Feb 05, 202401:39 pm

What's the story At least 10 police officers were killed and six others injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, AFP reported. The incident comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters. A police official said over 30 terrorists attacked Chaudhwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan district. "There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours," he added.

Next Article

Counter-offensive launched

Terrorists managed to escape after gunfight: Official

The attack reportedly took place at around 3:00am (local time) when the terrorists fired sniper shots at guards and barged into the police station. "After entering the building, the terrorists used hand grenades which caused more casualties to the police," Reuters reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said the terrorists briefly seized control of the facility but managed to escape after a counter-offensive was launched. It was not immediately clear who was behind the terror attack.

Series of strikes

Recent terror attacks in Pakistan

This is the latest in a series of attacks in Pakistan ahead of the general elections. Recently, the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed attacks by Pakistan Taliban, Islamic State(ISIS), and other groups. A national assembly candidate, Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead on January 31, along with his four aides in a tribal district. On January 30, a bomb blast in Balochistan killed at least 15 people. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

General elections

No changes in election dates: Election Commission of Pakistan

The rise in terror attacks, especially in the western areas of Pakistan, had raised the possibility of a delay in the elections. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced last week that polls would proceed as planned on Thursday (February 8). This decision came after an urgent meeting with security officials. To ensure voter safety during the elections, thousands of security personnel are being deployed across the country.