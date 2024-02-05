Indian troops will leave the archipelago by May 10

Maldives president Muizzu says Indian troops to exit by May

By Riya Baibhawi

What's the story Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on Monday, told the parliament that the island nation will not allow "any country to interfere with or undermine their sovereignty;" recalling his pre-election promises. Addressing the first parliamentary session this year, Muizzu said that Male and New Delhi have agreed that Indian troops will leave the archipelago by May 10. The Maldivian premier made the speech even as two opposition parties boycotted his address amid growing political controversies in the last few weeks.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Muizzu won the 2023 elections on the back of an anti-India stance, a shift away from his predecessors' pro-India approach. The withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives was one of his main poll promises. At present, there are only 88 Indian military personnel stationed in the island nation. These soldiers are there to train Maldivian troops in combat, reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations. Muizzu's anti-India stance has, however, drawn criticism at home, especially amid the government's growing friendship with China.

Amid anti-India pivot

Opposition boycotts Muizzu's parliamentary address

In what is being reported as the "biggest boycott" in the Maldivian parliament's history, the two main opposition parties — Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats — skipped Muizzu's address. The MDP said that during the cabinet approval vote, high-ranking government officials participated in rioting outside the parliament, leading the party to boycott the address. Democrats said that they were boycotting the president's speech as three cabinet members whom the parliament rejected last week were invited to the sitting.

Number game

Only 24 MPs attend president's address

The boycott by the opposition also comes after reports that both the parties are working on a proposal to impeach president Muizzu. The MDP and Democrats together have 56 MPs in the 87-seat parliament. For the Monday's session, out of the current strength of 80, only 24 MPs were present during the president's speech. The strength of Maldivian parliament is 80 at the moment because seven MPs have resigned to get administrator posts in the Muizzu government.

Joint statement

Opposition condemned Muizzu's anti-India pivot

Recently, the two parties also condemned the president for the regime's "sharp" shift against India. In a joint statement, they had described the shift in foreign policy as "extremely detrimental" to the country's long-term development. It added that that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives."

Background

India-Maldives diplomatic row

The development comes amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives and the island nation's growing affinity toward China. The India-Maldives row was triggered after some Maldivian politicians posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shared photos of his Lakshadweep visit. Separately, soon after taking over, president Muizzu visited China and met its President Xi Jinping. This was a major shift from the Maldives's traditionally close ties with India.