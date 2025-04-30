What's the story

Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated due to a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

The situation intensified on April 30, when the Pakistani Army opened fire across the international border in the Pargawal sector.

This was the sixth continuous ceasefire violation along the LoC.

Unprovoked small arms firing was also reported in Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors on the night of April 29-30.