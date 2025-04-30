Pakistan violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; India responds
What's the story
Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated due to a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.
The situation intensified on April 30, when the Pakistani Army opened fire across the international border in the Pargawal sector.
This was the sixth continuous ceasefire violation along the LoC.
Unprovoked small arms firing was also reported in Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors on the night of April 29-30.
Historical context
Recent ceasefire violations among the largest since February 2021
The recent ceasefire violations are some of the biggest since February 2021 and come after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.
On April 22, attackers opened fire at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people.
The incident escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting India to suspend the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27.
Government response
Prime Minister Modi vows to punish terrorists behind Pahalgam attack
After the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that India would "identify, track, and punish" the terrorists behind the assault.
He promised he would pursue them to the "ends of the earth."
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused India of preparing for an attack based on "baseless and concocted allegations" over Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.
International response
UN Secretary-General condemns Pahalgam attack, calls for de-escalation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam attack and said he was deeply concerned at the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
He said it was necessary to avoid a confrontation that would have tragic consequences.
Guterres also said he would offer his Good Offices to help with de-escalation between the two countries.
Military preparedness
Army Chief visits J&K amid rising tensions
Amid the escalating situation, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu and Kashmir to review troop preparedness and operational plans.
Security has been tightened along the LoC, with the anti-infiltration grid being further strengthened with additional resources.
The PM has reportedly given the armed forces the complete freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.