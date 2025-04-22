What's the story

The Indian government has spent more than ₹1.5 lakh crore under the Smart Cities Mission, a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was launched in June 2015, CNBCTV18 reported.

The massive amount of ₹1.5 lakh crore has been spent on the 7,504 projects completed till April 11, 2023, representing a staggering 94% of the planned projects worth over ₹1.64 lakh crore.

Another ₹13,142 crore worth of projects are presently in development.