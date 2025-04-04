What's the story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit on Friday.

This is their first meeting since Yunus came to power.

The meeting is significant considering Dhaka's growing proximity to Beijing, a development that New Delhi has been watching closely.

It also comes amid tensions over Yunus's remarks on the Northeast, which, being "landlocked," could position Bangladesh as the main gateway for maritime access to the Southeast region.