This comes amid rising tensions following incidents of violence against Hindus, including a bomb attack on a Durga Puja Mandap, the theft of a crown from a temple, and the controversial arrest of a Hindu monk.

By Chanshimla Varah 05:02 pm Nov 28, 202405:02 pm

What's the story The Indian government has voiced its grave concern over the recent attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, condemned the rising violence in response to questions by MPs in the Rajya Sabha. "The Government of India has expressed its concerns about such incidents, including the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024," he said.

Indian government urges Bangladesh to protect minorities

The Ministry of External Affairs urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities. "The primary responsibility for protecting the life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," Singh stated. The rise in attacks comes amid political instability after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

A crude bomb was hurled at a Durga Puja Mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar area in October, causing minor damage but no injuries. In October, a crown gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple. The theft happened between 2:00pm and 2:30pm after temple priest Dilip Mukherjee left after worship. The arrest of Hindu ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly disrespecting the national flag and his bail denial has further fueled tensions.