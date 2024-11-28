Summarize Simplifying... In short A new city, New Agra, is being planned in Uttar Pradesh, India, with a focus on heritage preservation, sustainable development, and infrastructure growth.

The project, expected to boost the region's real estate market, is set to benefit from the upcoming Noida International Airport and aims to be a hub for tourism and commerce.

By Chanshimla Varah 03:19 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop a new city, "New Agra," roughly half the size of Noida, along the Yamuna Expressway. The project, which will cover around 10,500 hectares of land near the historic city of Agra, will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The new urban center will serve as a hub for tourism and commerce under the Agra district.

Project blueprint

New Agra's blueprint and real estate impact

YEIDA has prepared a blueprint for New Agra, which will be submitted to the state government for approval and inclusion in Master Plan 2041. The project is expected to benefit from increased tourist footfall after Noida International Airport opens in April 2025. Real estate experts predict New Agra will significantly reshape the region's real estate landscape, boosting property prices and demand for commercial spaces.

Heritage preservation

New Agra's focus on heritage and environment

The New Agra project will focus on four key segments: industrial & commercial, environment, heritage, and transport. "The project aims to leverage Agra's global appeal with attractions inspired by historical sites" a senior YEIDA official told Moneycontrol. The official added New Agra seeks to capitalize on this global appeal with attractions inspired by historical sites like the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

Sustainable development

Green industrial units and recreational spaces in New Agra

The development will also have pollution-free zones, especially in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), to preserve these heritage sites' integrity. Only green industrial units like IT, textiles, and soft toys will be allowed in New Agra's industrial zone. The city will have theme parks, recreational spaces, and large green belts to promote environmental sustainability. The commercial segment of this new urban center will have star-rated hotels and food and beverage hubs.

Infrastructure growth

Enhanced connectivity and investment prospects in New Agra

Further, new routes and public transport systems will be built to ease traffic congestion in the region. The new metropolis would be located approximately 190 kilometers from Noida and 140 kilometers from the upcoming Noida Airport in Jewar. The land for New Agra would be acquired from 60 villages in the Etmadpur tehsil of Agra city.