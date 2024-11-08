Summarize Simplifying... In short The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela by installing 1.5 lakh toilets, equipped with innovative cleaning and QR-code monitoring systems, to cater to the influx of devotees.

Additionally, a home-stay initiative is being launched, encouraging locals to register their homes as paying guest facilities, providing affordable accommodation for pilgrims and a source of income for residents.

The government is facilitating easy registration for hosts and will list licensed accommodations on the Mela administration's website and app. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The toilets will be ready by December 15

UP government to install 1.5L toilets for Maha Kumbh

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:40 pm Nov 08, 202403:40 pm

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government is taking major steps to enhance sanitation and accommodation facilities for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. A major aspect of this effort is the installation of over 1.5 lakh toilets across the mela grounds by December 15. "We are working to complete these installations by December 15," Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana said.

Sanitation upgrade

Advanced sanitation measures for Maha Kumbh Mela

The new sanitation facilities are aimed to handle the heavy rush of devotees anticipated on important bathing days, especially Mauni Amavasya. The installations will have 49,000 soak-pit toilets, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks, and 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each. As many as 55 vendors have been hired to fulfill these massive toilet and urinal facility needs.

Technological integration

Innovative cleaning and monitoring systems for toilets

The project also includes a jet spray cleaning system and QR-code monitoring to ensure cleanliness and security of the facilities. These measures are aimed at maintaining high standards of hygiene throughout the event, serving the needs of millions of pilgrims. The government has issued Letters of Intent for this project, marking its commitment to improving sanitation at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Accommodation initiative

UP government encourages home-stays for pilgrims

Along with sanitation, the Tourism Department is also starting a paying guest accommodation program. This would provide affordable housing and a homely atmosphere for the pilgrims. Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said local residents are being encouraged to register their homes as paying guest facilities. "This initiative not only offers pilgrims a budget-friendly alternative to hotels but also provides local residents with a valuable source of income," Singh explained.

Host incentives

Easy registration and benefits for home-stay hosts

To ease registration, a toll-free number and WhatsApp contact have been set up. The program seeks to first set up paying guest services in 2,000 homes. Licenses for these homes will be valid for three years, where hosts can register two to five rooms without annual fees/taxes. Homeowners have complete control over rental rates without department involvement. A list of licensed accommodations will be available on Mela administration's website and app for easy access by pilgrims.