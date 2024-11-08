UP government to install 1.5L toilets for Maha Kumbh
The Uttar Pradesh government is taking major steps to enhance sanitation and accommodation facilities for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. A major aspect of this effort is the installation of over 1.5 lakh toilets across the mela grounds by December 15. "We are working to complete these installations by December 15," Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana said.
Advanced sanitation measures for Maha Kumbh Mela
The new sanitation facilities are aimed to handle the heavy rush of devotees anticipated on important bathing days, especially Mauni Amavasya. The installations will have 49,000 soak-pit toilets, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks, and 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each. As many as 55 vendors have been hired to fulfill these massive toilet and urinal facility needs.
Innovative cleaning and monitoring systems for toilets
The project also includes a jet spray cleaning system and QR-code monitoring to ensure cleanliness and security of the facilities. These measures are aimed at maintaining high standards of hygiene throughout the event, serving the needs of millions of pilgrims. The government has issued Letters of Intent for this project, marking its commitment to improving sanitation at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
UP government encourages home-stays for pilgrims
Along with sanitation, the Tourism Department is also starting a paying guest accommodation program. This would provide affordable housing and a homely atmosphere for the pilgrims. Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said local residents are being encouraged to register their homes as paying guest facilities. "This initiative not only offers pilgrims a budget-friendly alternative to hotels but also provides local residents with a valuable source of income," Singh explained.
Easy registration and benefits for home-stay hosts
To ease registration, a toll-free number and WhatsApp contact have been set up. The program seeks to first set up paying guest services in 2,000 homes. Licenses for these homes will be valid for three years, where hosts can register two to five rooms without annual fees/taxes. Homeowners have complete control over rental rates without department involvement. A list of licensed accommodations will be available on Mela administration's website and app for easy access by pilgrims.