Why there'll be traffic restrictions in Delhi from November 9-12

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:05 pm Nov 08, 202403:05 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city from November 9 to 12 in light of two major events. The first event, "Run for Inclusion," organized by Special Olympic Bharat, will be held on Saturday between 7:00am and 10:00am. The run will commence and conclude at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers's Club, with an estimated participation of around 10,000 people.

Traffic diversions and restrictions for 'Run for Inclusion'

During the "Run for Inclusion" event, no traffic will be allowed on Panchsheel Marg toward the Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout. However, traffic will be allowed on Satya Marg toward the Niti Marg-Satya Marg roundabout and Africa Avenue Marg toward Yaswant Palace. The Delhi Police have advised alternative routes through Kautilya Marg and Shanti Path to maintain smooth traffic during this time.

Special traffic arrangements for All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship

Apart from the run, special traffic arrangements have been made for cycling events of the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship from Saturday to Tuesday at Rohini Sector-29. A huge crowd is expected at the events, which may impact traffic on nearby roads. The Delhi Police issued an advisory warning that vehicles parked on certain roads will be towed away to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Traffic diversions and roadblocks for cycling events

Specifically, vehicles won't be allowed to halt or park on Tughlak Road (from Khera Kurd Cut to CNG pump, Rohini Sector-27) and BR Ambedkar Marg (from Mahadev Chowk up to T-Point Tuglak Road), Rohini Sector-28/29 on both carriageways. Roads connecting Utsav Marg with BR Ambedkar Marg, Khera Khurd Road with Tuglak Road, etc., will be blocked for the duration of these events.