UP women's body: Men shouldn't tailor women's clothes/cut their hair
The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has suggested men shouldn't be allowed to tailor clothes for women or cut their hair. The suggestion was made during a meeting on October 28, and was aimed at protecting women from inappropriate touch and possible ill intentions of men. The proposal was started by the commission's chairperson Babita Chauhan, and was supported by members present.
Proposal details and future plans
Among other things, the proposal recommends only female tailors should take women's measurements and CCTV cameras should be installed in tailoring areas. It also recommends only female barbers should attend to female customers in salons. Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, said men in these professions could engage in inappropriate behavior. She clarified, "The intention of some of the men is also not good," but not all men have bad intentions.
Women's commission to seek legal backing for proposal
As of now, this is only a proposal. The women's commission intends to ask the state government to consider bringing laws on the basis of these suggestions. "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch," Agarwal said.
What are the other key requirements
According to a report by TOI, a probationary officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has already directed local establishments to implement initial guidelines, despite commission discussions still being in early stages. The other key requirements of the proposal include employing female trainers or instructors at gyms, drama, and yoga centers for women, along with installing CCTV systems with DVR capabilities. Additionally, shops that sell women's clothing are expected to hire female staff members to assist customers.