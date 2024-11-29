Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON-linked individuals
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has frozen the bank accounts of 17 people linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days. Among the list is Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, who was arrested recently for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.
Arrest and sedition charges against Das
According to Dhaka-based newspaper Prothom Alo, the BFIU has ordered banks to suspend all transactions on these accounts and submit updated transaction statements for businesses owned by them within three working days. The move comes after the Bangladesh High Court denied a petition to ban ISKCON following the death of a lawyer in a clash between Das followers and security officers. A sedition case had been registered against him and 18 others on October 30 at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station.
Bangladesh responds to India's concerns
His arrest sparked protests from his supporters and raised concern in India. In response to India's concerns, Bangladesh said the issue is an "internal matter" and criticized India's statement for misrepresenting facts. "The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts, but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries," the Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs said.