Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has frozen the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to ISKCON, following a high court case and the death of a lawyer.

The move sparked protests and concern in India, to which Bangladesh responded by stating it's an internal matter and criticized India for misrepresenting facts.

The situation has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The freeze is for 30 days

Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON-linked individuals

By Chanshimla Varah 04:50 pm Nov 29, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has frozen the bank accounts of 17 people linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days. Among the list is Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, who was arrested recently for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.

Legal proceedings

Arrest and sedition charges against Das

According to Dhaka-based newspaper Prothom Alo, the BFIU has ordered banks to suspend all transactions on these accounts and submit updated transaction statements for businesses owned by them within three working days. The move comes after the Bangladesh High Court denied a petition to ban ISKCON following the death of a lawyer in a clash between Das followers and security officers. A sedition case had been registered against him and 18 others on October 30 at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station.

Diplomatic tensions

Bangladesh responds to India's concerns

His arrest sparked protests from his supporters and raised concern in India. In response to India's concerns, Bangladesh said the issue is an "internal matter" and criticized India's statement for misrepresenting facts. "The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts, but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries," the Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs said.