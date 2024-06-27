In brief Simplifying... In brief A hacker claims to have infiltrated India's eMigrate labor portal, potentially exposing 200,000 user entries, including details of a foreign ambassador.

This incident is the latest in a string of cybersecurity issues plaguing the Indian government, including a data leak from the government's cloud service and online betting ads on official websites.

India's computer emergency response team is currently working on addressing the breach. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

At least 200,000 internal and registered user entries have been compromised

Hacker claims to have breached India's eMigrate labor portal

By Akash Pandey 10:14 am Jun 27, 202410:14 am

What's the story A hacker has reportedly infiltrated the Indian government's eMigrate portal, a platform designed to aid the country's blue-collar workforce in legally emigrating overseas. The hacker claims to be selling an extensive database linked to the portal. A small portion of this data, including the personal details of registered individuals, was published on a known cybercrime forum. TechCrunch confirmed some of the published data as genuine. The method and timing of this alleged breach remain undisclosed.

Information

Data breach includes government ambassador's information

Among the leaked data was information pertaining to an Indian government foreign ambassador. The details matched publicly available information about the ambassador. The hacker claims to have at least 200,000 internal and registered user entries from the alleged breach.

Official response

Indian authorities respond to eMigrate portal breach

India's computer emergency response team (CERT-In) is reportedly "in [the] process of taking appropriate action with the concerned authority" following the alleged data breach. The eMigrate portal, at the time of publication, stated that approximately half a million people were granted emigration clearance in 2023. India's Ministry of External Affairs has yet to respond regarding the incident, according to TechCrunch.

Cyber threats

Recent cybersecurity incidents plague Indian government

This alleged breach is part of a series of recent cybersecurity incidents impacting the Indian government. Earlier this year, TechCrunch reported on a data leak affecting the government's cloud service, exposing sensitive citizen information. Thereafter, it was discovered that scammers had planted online betting ads on Indian government websites, further highlighting the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by the authorities.