Next Article

Bangladeshi woman detained for MP murder

Accused in Bangladesh MP's murder 'honey-trapped' him using girlfriend: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 06:45 pm May 24, 202406:45 pm

What's the story A Bangladeshi woman, Shilanti Rahman, has been detained in Dhaka for her alleged involvement in the murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar. Police sources claim that Rahman was used to "honey-trap" Anar into traveling from Bangladesh to Kolkata. The prime suspect, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, an American citizen and the boyfriend of Rahman, is believed to have orchestrated the murder over a payment dispute. Anar arrived in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12 and disappeared two days later.

Investigation progress

Murder scene and suspects' escape to Dhaka

The murder allegedly occurred in Shahin's rented accommodation in Kolkata's New Town area, with Rahman reportedly present. Blood stains were discovered inside a refrigerator at the apartment where Anar was last seen. After the crime, Rahman and another suspect, Amanullah Aman, returned to Dhaka on May 15. CCTV footage showed Anar entering the New Town premises with three people, including a woman, on May 13.

Suspect's admission

Confession reveals gruesome details of MP's murder

Police were able to piece together the alleged murder plan after a 24-year-old Bangladeshi man, Jihad Hawaldar, was arrested in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in the murder. During questioning, Hawaldar confessed that Anar's body was skinned and cut into small pieces before being disposed of over several days. Police believe the MP was first strangled and then his body cut into pieces. The flesh was then separated from the bones and coated with turmeric powder to slow decomposition.

Motive

Motive for murder yet to be established

The motive for the murder, however, has yet to be established. As of now, police suspect he was killed over payment dispute. Shahin allegedly paid Hawladar ₹5 crore to kill Anar. Anar's friend in Kolkata reported him missing on May 18, after the MP said he would try to return on May 12 or the following day.