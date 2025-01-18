'Escaped death by 25 minutes': Hasina on surviving assassination plot
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged that she and her sister Rehana narrowly escaped an assassination attempt last year.
The alleged plot coincided with student-led protests that culminated in her resignation on August 5.
In an audio message shared by the Bangladesh Awami League party on Facebook, Hasina said, "Rehana and I survived—just 20-25 minutes apart, we escaped death."
Divine protection
Hasina claims divine intervention, seeks asylum in India
Hasina credited her survival to divine intervention, saying, "There must be a will of Allah, a hand of Allah." She said she believes she is alive because "Allah wants me to do something more."
After the protests, which reportedly killed over 600 and injured many, Hasina fled Bangladesh and sought asylum in India.
Legal troubles
Hasina faces legal challenges in Bangladesh
Currently in exile at an undisclosed location in India, Hasina described her situation as "suffering" and lamented being "without my country, without my home."
On January 6, a Bangladeshi court issued a second arrest warrant against her for alleged involvement in enforced disappearances.
She is also facing charges for alleged "crimes against humanity" during her 15-year tenure as prime minister.
Extradition request
Bangladesh seeks India's assistance in extraditing Hasina
Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), alleged that more than 500 people were abducted by security personnel under Hasina's government.
Bangladesh sought India's help in extraditing Hasina to face trial through diplomatic channels on December 23.
However, India has remained tight-lipped on the matter.