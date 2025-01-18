What's the story

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab, has responded to allegations surrounding the death of its former employee and whistleblower Suchir Balaji.

The company described Balaji as a "valued member" of their team and expressed their sorrow over his passing.

The statement comes after Poornima Rao, Balaji's mother, accused OpenAI of covering up the investigation into her son's death and alleged that it was not a suicide but a murder by the company.