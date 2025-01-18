What's the story

Russia has sentenced three lawyers of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison terms for transmitting his messages from prison to the outside world.

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser, and Igor Sergunin were convicted of being part of an "extremist organization" by a Petushki court. Kobzev was sentenced to five-and-a-half years, Liptser five years, and Sergunin three-and-a-half years.

The sentences come nearly a year after his unexplained death in an Arctic prison colony last February.