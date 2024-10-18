Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT app for Windows, currently available only to certain subscribers but set to be accessible to all later this year.

The app, which can be accessed with a simple shortcut and allows file uploads, also previews OpenAI's reasoning-capable o1 model.

Following a security flaw in the Mac version, OpenAI has now encrypted locally stored data on both versions for enhanced user privacy.

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT Windows app but with a catch

By Mudit Dube 11:12 am Oct 18, 202411:12 am

What's the story OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT app for Windows. However, the app is currently available only for paid users and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. The release comes just months after a similar version was launched for Mac. The Windows version features a dedicated window where users can chat with the AI-powered chatbot while using other apps at the same time.

User experience

ChatGPT for Windows: Features and functionality

The ChatGPT app for Windows can be easily accessed using the Alt + Space shortcut, making it more convenient for users. It also lets you upload files and photos to interact with the chatbot. Plus, the app offers a preview of OpenAI's o1 model, which is capable of "reasoning." However, it is still missing some features like an advanced voice mode.

Expansion strategy

Future plans for ChatGPT app accessibility

As of now, only ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers can access the Windows version of the app. However, OpenAI has announced plans to make it available to everyone later this year. The move is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its user base and make advanced AI technology more accessible.

Security update

OpenAI addresses security concerns in ChatGPT app

After the Mac version of the ChatGPT app was found to have a security flaw, OpenAI has taken corrective measures. The vulnerability stored conversations in plain text, posing a potential risk to user privacy. Now, in response to the issue, OpenAI has implemented encryption for locally stored data on both versions of the app, enhancing user data protection.