Summarize Simplifying... In short ChatGPT's new 'Projects' feature is a one-stop tool for organizing chats, files, and instructions with the chatbot.

It allows users to continue previous conversations, add new information, and customize elements like project title and icon color.

Available for Plus, Pro, and Team users, it's coming soon to Enterprise, Edu, and Free users, making AI interactions more organized and efficient.

The new feature was announced at the '12 Days of OpenAI' event

How ChatGPT's new 'Projects' feature helps you organize interactions effectively

By Akash Pandey 02:26 pm Dec 16, 202402:26 pm

What's the story OpenAI has launched a new feature, called "Projects," for its ChatGPT users. The new tool was announced by Kevin Weil, OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, at the company's "12 Days of OpenAI" event. The Projects feature acts as a digital file organizer, letting users save and categorize their interactions with the AI chatbot for future reference or continued work.

Feature details

Projects: A comprehensive tool for ChatGPT users

The Projects feature is designed as an all-in-one tool that lets you organize chats, files, and custom instructions with the chatbot in one place. It also lets you continue previous conversations with ChatGPT and add new information from your files seamlessly. The feature also works with Canvas and DALL-E, making it even more useful for users across various sectors.

Demonstration

OpenAI explains 'Projects' in a demo

In a demo video, OpenAI employees explained that Projects, which is powered by GPT-4o, will be featured on the left sidebar, with options for users to customize elements like the project title and icon color. Users can also add files and instructions to ChatGPT to adjust its responses within a project, and even import past chats into ongoing projects.

User access

Availability and usage of the new feature

The Projects feature is available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. It is coming to Enterprise and Edu users in January, and to Free users soon. To create a project, click the "+" icon that appears next to Project at the top-right corner. Then assign a name for the project and add/update instructions as needed, and tap on the "Create Project" button. This way, AI interactions can be easily organized for future reference or ongoing work.