Summarize Simplifying... In short Donating to a non-profit fundraiser on Instagram is a simple process.

Just open the post with the fundraiser, tap on the link, hit "Donate", enter the amount, and proceed with your payment details.

Instagram ensures your payment information stays secure, and you'll receive a confirmation pop-up and an email receipt once the donation is made. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Instagram promises that all payment information stays private

How to donate to a non-profit fundraiser on Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:12 pm Dec 16, 202402:12 pm

What's the story Instagram has a feature that allows users to donate directly to non-profit fundraisers on the platform. It also gives donors an option to control who can see their donation information. If users opt to show their information, the fundraiser organizer, their followers, and the charity will see their username. Otherwise, going with "Hidden" will restrict this visibility only to the fundraiser organizer and charity.

Process

How to donate?

To donate via an Instagram post, users first have to open the post with the fundraiser. Then, they need to tap on the fundraiser link at the bottom of the post and hit "Donate." After entering the amount they want to donate, they can tap "Continue" to proceed. Users then have to enter their payment details, and can hide their donation info before following further onscreen instructions.

Security

Instagram ensures payment security

Once users complete these steps, a pop-up will confirm that the donation has been made. The transaction will appear in the "Orders and payments" section on the donor's Instagram account. Plus, a receipt will be emailed to them. Instagram promises that all payment information stays private and secure throughout this process.