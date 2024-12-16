Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating and managing podcasts on YouTube Studio is a straightforward process.

Start by verifying your account and setting up a new podcast or designating an existing playlist as one, complete with title, description, and thumbnail.

You can add videos to your podcast, edit details, and even reorder episodes as needed.

Remember, each episode is represented by a video, not an MP3.

Podcasts can be represented as playlists

How to create and manage podcasts on YouTube Studio

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Dec 16, 202401:24 pm

What's the story YouTube Studio, the popular video-sharing platform's content management tool, offers a dedicated feature for creating and managing podcasts. With this capability, users can represent a podcast show as a playlist, with individual episodes showing up as videos in that playlist. The platform encourages creators to organize their full-length episodes in the order they should be consumed and include multiple seasons in the same podcast if applicable.

Features

Podcast features and eligibility criteria

Podcasts made on YouTube Studio could qualify for a number of features, including inclusion in YouTube Music (where most of the content is available without a premium membership). They could also get badges on Watch and Playlist pages, and be highlighted on youtube.com/podcasts to draw new listeners. However, not all playlists are eligible for these podcast features. Ineligible content includes non-owned material and shorts made to support podcasts.

Creation process

Guide to creating a new podcast on YouTube Studio

To create a new podcast, you'd first have to head over to YouTube Studio and click on "Create New podcast." You might have to verify your account before moving ahead. From there, you can either create a new podcast or set an existing playlist as one. You'd have to enter podcast details like title, description, visibility, and thumbnail before saving. Each episode is represented by a video. MP3s can't be used for this purpose.

Content addition

How to add videos and set existing playlists as podcasts

To add new videos to a podcast, users should head over to Content Podcasts in YouTube Studio and select their podcast. They can then upload videos or add existing ones to the playlist. Existing playlists can also be set as podcasts by hovering over the desired playlist in "Content Playlists" and selecting "Set as podcast." Details like title, description, and thumbnail must be reviewed before confirming changes.

Podcast management

Editing and removing podcast details in YouTube Studio

Podcast details can be edited by signing into YouTube Studio and heading over to "Content Podcasts." From the "Details" page, users can edit titles, descriptions, thumbnails, visibility, or video order. If required, users can also remove podcast settings from a playlist by selecting "Set as playlist" in "Content Podcasts." Episodes within a podcast can also be reordered.