How to create and manage podcasts on YouTube Studio
YouTube Studio, the popular video-sharing platform's content management tool, offers a dedicated feature for creating and managing podcasts. With this capability, users can represent a podcast show as a playlist, with individual episodes showing up as videos in that playlist. The platform encourages creators to organize their full-length episodes in the order they should be consumed and include multiple seasons in the same podcast if applicable.
Podcast features and eligibility criteria
Podcasts made on YouTube Studio could qualify for a number of features, including inclusion in YouTube Music (where most of the content is available without a premium membership). They could also get badges on Watch and Playlist pages, and be highlighted on youtube.com/podcasts to draw new listeners. However, not all playlists are eligible for these podcast features. Ineligible content includes non-owned material and shorts made to support podcasts.
Guide to creating a new podcast on YouTube Studio
To create a new podcast, you'd first have to head over to YouTube Studio and click on "Create New podcast." You might have to verify your account before moving ahead. From there, you can either create a new podcast or set an existing playlist as one. You'd have to enter podcast details like title, description, visibility, and thumbnail before saving. Each episode is represented by a video. MP3s can't be used for this purpose.
How to add videos and set existing playlists as podcasts
To add new videos to a podcast, users should head over to Content Podcasts in YouTube Studio and select their podcast. They can then upload videos or add existing ones to the playlist. Existing playlists can also be set as podcasts by hovering over the desired playlist in "Content Playlists" and selecting "Set as podcast." Details like title, description, and thumbnail must be reviewed before confirming changes.
Editing and removing podcast details in YouTube Studio
Podcast details can be edited by signing into YouTube Studio and heading over to "Content Podcasts." From the "Details" page, users can edit titles, descriptions, thumbnails, visibility, or video order. If required, users can also remove podcast settings from a playlist by selecting "Set as playlist" in "Content Podcasts." Episodes within a podcast can also be reordered.